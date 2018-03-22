May: Russia's 'brazen attack against UK'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: Russian threat does not respect borders
Theresa May says she will warn her fellow EU leaders that the "Russian threat does not respect borders".
Arriving for a summit in Brussels, the UK PM accused Russia of staging a "brazen and reckless attack" against the UK with the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43504618/theresa-may-russian-threat-does-not-respect-bordersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window