Russian ambassador: Johnson comments 'totally irresponsible'
The Russian ambassador to Britain has criticised as "totally irresponsible" comments by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that likened the way Vladimir Putin wanted to use the football World Cup in Russia to how Adolf Hitler used the Berlin Olympics.
At a news conference in London, Alexander Yakovenko said no-one had the right to insult the Russian people, who defeated Nazism.
22 Mar 2018
