Farage throws fish in protest at EU deal
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage threw dead fish into the River Thames outside Parliament in protest against the Brexit transition deal.

The fishing industry and many coastal MPs are unhappy that the UK will not regain control of the country's fishing waters on Brexit day, 29 March 2019.

  • 21 Mar 2018