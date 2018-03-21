PM asked about Tory Cambridge Analytica links

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford asks May about Cambridge Analytica links
The list of Conservative figures who have played a role in Cambridge Analytica and its parent company SCL goes "on and on", the SNP's Westminster leader has claimed.
But Theresa May told Ian Blackford neither firm had any "current contracts" with the government.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43490427/pmqs-blackford-asks-may-about-cambridge-analytica-linksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window