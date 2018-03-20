380,000 sign petition to give 6-year-old cannabis

Video

A mother revealed the bruises she received from her "aggressive and angry" six-year-old son as a result of his rare form of epilepsy. 380,000 people have backed the family's call for a special licence to use medicinal cannabis to treat Alfie Dingley's illness.

Hannah Deacon said they were "getting a lot of platitudes" and people saying they understand, but she explained: "They don't, they don't live my life every day, they don't live my son's life every day. We want clear clarity."

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart told Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson why he was backing the campaign. A petition is being handed in at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

