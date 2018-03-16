Should religion affect faith schools' selection?

Video

Since 2010, new faith schools in England have had to abide by an admissions cap - which prevents them selecting more than half of their pupils on the basis of faith.

Last week, a group of senior religious and humanist figures published an open letter encouraging the government not to drop the cap that was promised in the 2017 Conservative manifesto.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price went to find out how a Catholic community has been affected by the rules.

Studio debate with Paul Barber, Iain Dale and Rachel Sylvester.