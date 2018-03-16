MEPs angry over new head of EU civil service
Rise of Martin Selmayr, Juncker's ex-chief of staff

It's been described as a coup - Martin Selmayr, who used to be Jean-Claude Juncker's chief of staff, has been promoted to be the head of the EU's civil service.

The EU Commission has argued Mr Selmayr's appointment as secretary general was all above board, but some MEPs are furious.

For Politics Europe, Adam Fleming reports on the EU's own House of Cards.

