MEPs angry over new head of EU civil service

Rise of Martin Selmayr, Juncker's ex-chief of staff
It's been described as a coup - Martin Selmayr, who used to be Jean-Claude Juncker's chief of staff, has been promoted to be the head of the EU's civil service.
The EU Commission has argued Mr Selmayr's appointment as secretary general was all above board, but some MEPs are furious.
For Politics Europe, Adam Fleming reports on the EU's own House of Cards.
16 Mar 2018
