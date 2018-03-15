Johnson: 'This is not another Cold War'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The foreign secretary says British people shouldn't be nervous of Russia

The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has said he's been "struck" by the level of support from the United States and other allies over the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

The White House said the decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats was just.

Mr Johnson told the Today programme the British people had "no reason" to be nervous over the situation.

  • 15 Mar 2018
Go to next video: BBC reporter spied on in Russia