Johnson: 'This is not another Cold War'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The foreign secretary says British people shouldn't be nervous of Russia
The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has said he's been "struck" by the level of support from the United States and other allies over the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.
The White House said the decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats was just.
Mr Johnson told the Today programme the British people had "no reason" to be nervous over the situation.
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43414717/the-foreign-secretary-says-british-people-shouldn-t-be-nervous-of-russiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window