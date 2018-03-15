Corbyn: Evidence points towards Russia
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the "evidence points towards Russia" but does not go as far as his shadow defence secretary who said Russia was responsible for the Salisbury attack.

Speaking during a trip to Carlisle, Mr Corbyn said he had asked questions about the situation during Commons exchanges, saying "that's what oppositions are there for".

