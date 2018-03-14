Corbyn quotes Hawking's NHS comments to May

Video

Jeremy Corbyn used some words from late Prof Hawking when he asked about finances and staff numbers in the NHS.

The Labour leader quoted the professor saying: “There is overwhelming evidence that NHS funding and the number of doctors and nurses are inadequate and it is getting worse”

Theresa May said she was "happy to point out some facts" to Mr Corbyn. and that there were more doctors and nurses, which followed problems at Mid-Staffordshire Hospital under a Labour government.

