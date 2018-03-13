Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour MP Rupa Huq: Suspicious package 'part of a pattern'
Labour's Rupa Huq tells the BBC's Iain Watson that security in the House Commons needs to be improved after she and other MPs from Muslim backgrounds were sent suspicious packages.
-
13 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43392916/labour-mp-rupa-huq-suspicious-package-part-of-a-patternRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window