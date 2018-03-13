In full: Kuenssberg interviews Philip Hammond

Media player
In full: Laura Kuenssberg interviews Philip Hammond
Chancellor Philip Hammond speaks to the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg about the economy and his future spending intentions after delivering his Spring Statement.
He says he would like to give more money to the NHS and other public services but only if the public finances allow it.
13 Mar 2018
