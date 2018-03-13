Chancellor unveils first Spring Statement
Philip Hammond delivers statement on UK economy

There was "light at the end of the tunnel" for the UK economy said Philip Hammond in his 26-minute speech.

In the first Spring Statement, the chancellor said the economy was growing at a faster rate than predicted and borrowing was down.

