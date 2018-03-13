Juncker tells Eurosceptics: You'll regret Brexit

Media player
Jean-Claude Junker tells UKIP MEPs: You'll regret Brexit
The UK will come to "regret" the decision to leave the EU, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned.
Mr Juncker made the comment after UK Eurosceptic MEPs cheered him as he told the European Parliament there were now just 381 days to go until the UK leaves.
13 Mar 2018
