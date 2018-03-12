Media player
Andrea Leadsom: Bullying claims 'incredibly disappointing'
In a interview with the BBC's Beyond 100 Days show, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom is asked whether Commons Speaker John Bercow should stand aside while allegations of bullying by MPs in Parliament are investigated.
Mr Bercow has said allegations by a former member of his staff, among a number of claims about the conduct of MPs reported by the BBC, that he persistently undermined her were "simply untrue".
12 Mar 2018
