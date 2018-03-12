'Set date for everyone to speak English'
Speaking English would 'heal rifts across Britain', says Casey

The government should set a target date for "everybody in the country" to speak English to encourage integration, a former official has said.

Dame Louise Casey, who wrote a report for the government on integration in 2016, said a "common language" would help to "heal rifts across Britain".

