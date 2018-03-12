Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Speaking English would 'heal rifts across Britain', says Casey
The government should set a target date for "everybody in the country" to speak English to encourage integration, a former official has said.
Dame Louise Casey, who wrote a report for the government on integration in 2016, said a "common language" would help to "heal rifts across Britain".
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43374641/speaking-english-would-heal-rifts-across-britain-says-caseyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window