Brexit voters driven by 'white' Britain nostalgia
Too many older people who voted for Brexit were "driven by nostalgia" for a world where "passports were blue and faces were white," Sir Vince Cable has said.

Speaking at the Liberal Democrats' spring conference, the party's leader said the votes of the older generation had "crushed the hopes and aspirations of young people for years to come."

  • 11 Mar 2018
