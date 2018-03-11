Media player
Chancellor: ‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’
Chancellor Philip Hammond said it was an "important moment" that UK debt is starting to fall.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but that the country still needed to get national debt lower.
The day-to-day deficit has been eliminated, it emerged earlier in March, two years later than former chancellor George Osborne had wanted when he set it in 2010.
11 Mar 2018
