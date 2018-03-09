Cooking up plans to revive the Left
Video

Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek on the political Left

The 2008 financial crash was seen as a crisis of capitalism to some, but it was the left-leaning parties across Europe and North America who ended up flagging in the polls and election results.

In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek looked at how to rejuvenate the fortunes of those parties.

