MP lists women 'killed by male violence'

Video

Labour MP Jess Phillips read out a list she said included the names of all the women killed by male violence since the last International Women's Day.

The 100-plus list of names - provided by Karen Ingala Smith and the Counting Dead Women Project - showed, she said, that "violence against women and girls is an epidemic... if as many people died every week at a sporting event... there would be national outcry... all of these women mattered".

