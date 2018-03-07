Corbyn: UK military advisers directing Yemen war

Video

Jeremy Corbyn called for an immediate stop to the Saudi-led bombing of Yemen and an end to UK arm sales to Riyadh. He also claimed that British military advisers were "directing the war".

In response, the PM said Saudi intervention had come at the request of the legitimately elected Yemeni government and was endorsed by the UN. While the UK backed it, she said she was pressing for more humanitarian support and an intensification of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

