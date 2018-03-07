Corbyn and May clash on UK-Saudi policy
PMQs: Corbyn asks May about UK policy towards Saudi Arabia

The UK's historic links to Saudi Arabia has potentially saved the lives of hundreds of people, the prime minister has claimed.

Theresa May was responding to Jeremy Corbyn who called on her to address the "shocking abuse of human rights" at her meeting with the Saudi crown prince.

