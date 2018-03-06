Some voters will have to provide identification

Video

Those intending to vote in most elections do not to take anything with them to the polling station, with no requirement for identification, or a registration card.

But that will not be the case in some parts of England for local elections in May, when voters in several pilot areas will be asked to provide photo ID, as Greg Dawson reports in a Daily Politics film.

DEBATE: Theresa Villiers Villiers and Cat Smith on new photo ID requirements

