'Pressed up' against MP accused of misconduct

Mhairi Black: I was pressed up against colleague accused of sexual misconduct
The SNP's Mhairi Black says Parliament needs to look at how it works, saying that a few weeks ago when voting in the Commons she ended up being physically pressed up against a fellow MP accused of sexual misconduct.
Ms Black, who also outlined the scale of sexist abuse she received, was speaking during a debate calling for misogyny to be classified as a hate crime.
07 Mar 2018
