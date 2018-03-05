Homelessness minister gives herself ultimatum

Video

The homelessness minister said she would resign if the problem of rough sleeping were to worsen while she was in office.

Heather Wheeler said providing people with a home of their own would be "the utopia" of her ministerial role.

Street outreach officers from The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in London told Westminster Hour reporter Mark Lobel that rough sleepers often turn down shelters because of paranoia and distrust around authority figures.