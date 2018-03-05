May on housing (and Brexit)

Video
Theresa May on local plans for new housing (and Brexit)
Theresa May says she wants communities to develop local plans to provide more homes - and, in answer to the BBC's Vicki Young, also tackles a potential Brexit deal on financial services.
The prime minister, who said the BBC "are always going to get Brexit into the question", was speaking after a speech to a national planning conference in London.
