Brexit to bring back Champagne pint bottles

Video

Winston Churchill's favourite tipple of a pint bottle of Champagne - later banned by Brussels in 1993 - is set to make a return to post-Brexit Britain.

The war-time leader said to enjoy 'an imperial pint', as half a bottle was "insufficient to tease my brains".

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from Pol Roger's Hubert de Billy, whose family knew the British prime minister, and from the Leave campaigner and publican Tim Martin

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account