May and Tusk talk Brexit at No 10
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May and Donald Tusk in No 10 Brexit talks

Theresa May has welcomed Donald Tusk to Downing Street for talks, ahead of her Brexit speech on Friday.

The European Council president was met with snow in London and referenced the UK's aim for a post-Brexit trade deal when he apologised for being late, joking: "My transport was not frictionless."