May and Tusk talk Brexit at No 10

Theresa May and Donald Tusk in No 10 Brexit talks
Theresa May has welcomed Donald Tusk to Downing Street for talks, ahead of her Brexit speech on Friday.
The European Council president was met with snow in London and referenced the UK's aim for a post-Brexit trade deal when he apologised for being late, joking: "My transport was not frictionless."
01 Mar 2018
- From the section UK Politics
