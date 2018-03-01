Tony Blair: If I were Labour leader now...

Media player
Tony Blair: If I were Labour leader I'd be hammering the Tories on Brexit
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said that if he were back in politics as Labour leader he would be "hammering the Tories" on Brexit.
He said Labour should "say what it really believes" on Brexit - that leaving the EU will "make problems worse".
01 Mar 2018
UK Politics
