Tony Blair: If I were Labour leader now...

Tony Blair: If I were Labour leader I'd be hammering the Tories on Brexit

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said that if he were back in politics as Labour leader he would be "hammering the Tories" on Brexit.

He said Labour should "say what it really believes" on Brexit - that leaving the EU will "make problems worse".