Video

Tony Blair has told Brexitcast he believes Brexit is "an historic mistake" and "if there's any way we can undo it then we should". Speaking to Adam Fleming, the former UK prime minister also said he receives "a lot of abuse and hysteria" every time he speaks out about Brexit, but he does it because he feels a "sense of obligation".

You can hear the full interview with Tony Blair on BBC Radio 5 live's Brexitcast - geeky weekly gossip about Brexit from Westminster and Brussels.