Blair: Sacrificing NI peace on Brexit altar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tony Blair says hard border risks peace in Northern Ireland

Tony Blair has accused people of being prepared to give up peace in Northern Ireland for Brexit on the Today programme.

"I find it not just disappointing but sickening that people should really be prepared to sacrifice peace in Northern Ireland on the altar of Brexit," he said.

He was reacting to suggestions the Good Friday agreement needed to be updated to allow for a hard border post-Brexit.

Read more:

Go to next video: Blair makes case for second EU referendum