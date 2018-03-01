Blair: Sacrificing NI peace on Brexit altar

Tony Blair says hard border risks peace in Northern Ireland
Tony Blair has accused people of being prepared to give up peace in Northern Ireland for Brexit on the Today programme.
"I find it not just disappointing but sickening that people should really be prepared to sacrifice peace in Northern Ireland on the altar of Brexit," he said.
He was reacting to suggestions the Good Friday agreement needed to be updated to allow for a hard border post-Brexit.
