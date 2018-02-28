Jones: EU wants to 'annex' Northern Ireland

Former Brexit Minister brands EU plan for the country 'wholly irresponsible'
Former Brexit Minister David Jones has said the EU is using Brexit negotiations as an attempt to "annex" Northern Ireland.
The Conservative MP told the Today programme that any proposal by the EU along those lines would be "completely unacceptable to the mass of the Northern Irish people" and "pretty catastrophic" for the country.
He was responding to leaks of a draft legal text on Brexit divorce negotations, to be published by the European Commission today.
