Fox: UK doesn't need a fairy godmother
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox reacts to criticism from his former top civil servant that the UK will need a "fairy godmother" to get the kind of Brexit deal it wants.

Responding to a question from the BBC's deputy political editor John Pienaar after a speech in London, Mr Fox says neither ex-mandarin Sir Martin Donnelly nor anyone else has seen what cabinet members agreed on Europe at an away-day last week.

He suggests Theresa May's "hard-headed" leadership is what is required to get the best deal for the UK.