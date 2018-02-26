'Turned blind eye to cruelty inflicted on sheep'

Video

On Monday, MPs will respond to a petition calling for an end to the export of live animals for slaughter after the UK leaves the EU.

Broadcaster Selina Scott said thousands of sheep were transported hundreds of miles without food and water across Europe to "meet an unspeakable death" and she blamed the EU, with the UK government failing to act.

In personal film for the Daily Politics Soapbox series, she said: "We have to finish off this trade once and for all, and with immediate effect."

