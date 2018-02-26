Should 12 year-olds get the vote?

Video

The campaign to give 16 and 17 year-olds across the UK the right to vote has been endorsed by Labour but opposed by the government, which argues the voting age should remain at 18.

In a cheeky film, Tom Harwood claims to want to lower the voting age further, and after watching his film, Liam Preston from the YMCA, Labour MP Lisa Nandy and Conservative MP Chris Skidmore were asked about the voting age.

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account