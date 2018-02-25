Should Theresa May be worried about the local elections in May?
The local elections in May will see many seats in the big metropolitan councils in England up for grabs, and the Conservatives may need to brace for a difficult night.
Emma Vardy reports after a YouGov poll predicts Labour could seize several Conservative councils in London, including one the Tories have never lost before while in Birmingham local issues over bin collections could be a factor when the time comes to vote.
25 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics