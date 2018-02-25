Media player
Keir Starmer: 'Labour champions being in customs union'
Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has said he wants Britain to remain part of "a" customs union after Brexit.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said the benefits to the UK were clear.
25 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
