Czech-mate for PM's 'pathetic premiership'?

Video

George Galloway offers advice for Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit, saying the Labour leader should keep a 'poker face' while the PM "plays a terrible hand over in Brussels".

Playing board games in a personal film for This Week, the former MP suggests not interrupting political enemies while they make mistakes, and loosening the UK partnership with Saudi Arabia and Donald Trump

And he advised: "Hard Brexit means everyone is a winner Jeremy, so don't go soft on me now"