'Rees Moggs' crowd out Remain bus visit
Brexit: Remain bus visit to Liverpool met by Mogg fans

A big red bus with a large figure on it featured heavily in the 2016 EU referendum campaign. Now those opposing Brexit have a similar vehicle touring the UK.

When the bus went to Liverpool, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn asked campaigner Phil Richmond if he was re-igniting Project Fear, while a trio of campaigners wearing Jacob Rees-Mogg masks photo-bombed the live TV interview.

