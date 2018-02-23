'Rees Moggs' crowd out Remain bus visit

Video

A big red bus with a large figure on it featured heavily in the 2016 EU referendum campaign. Now those opposing Brexit have a similar vehicle touring the UK.

When the bus went to Liverpool, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn asked campaigner Phil Richmond if he was re-igniting Project Fear, while a trio of campaigners wearing Jacob Rees-Mogg masks photo-bombed the live TV interview.

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account