Blair makes case for second EU referendum

Tony Blair makes the case for another EU referendum
Former prime minister Tony Blair makes the case for a referendum on the UK's final Brexit deal.
He tells BBC Radio 4's The World at One that although he passionately supports staying in the EU both sides in the debate deserve a say when it becomes clear what Brexit will actually look like.
23 Feb 2018
