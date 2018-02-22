60 years of the peace sign
The iconic CND symbol is 60-years-old

In February 1958, Gerald Holtom unveiled his design on a banner at the first London to Aldermaston march, when thousands of people protested against Britain's production of the atom bomb.

For millions around the world, it is now simply recognised as the peace sign. But what does actually it mean?