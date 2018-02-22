Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The iconic CND symbol is 60-years-old
In February 1958, Gerald Holtom unveiled his design on a banner at the first London to Aldermaston march, when thousands of people protested against Britain's production of the atom bomb.
For millions around the world, it is now simply recognised as the peace sign. But what does actually it mean?
-
22 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window