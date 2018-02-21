In full: Sinn Fein leader's BBC interview

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mary Lou McDonald speaks to Laura Kuenssberg after meeting Theresa May
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg interviewed Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald after she met Theresa May to discuss the collapse of power-sharing talks.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43149836/mary-lou-mcdonald-speaks-to-laura-kuenssberg-after-meeting-theresa-mayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window