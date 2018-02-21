Sinn Fein leader attacks May over stalemate

Video

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has accused Theresa May of "facilitating the DUP blocking" the restoration of power-sharing in Stormont.

Speaking after meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, Ms McDonald told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg: "I believe, whether intentionally or not, Theresa May is actually facilitating the DUP blocking advancement and resolution on these core issues."

Talks aimed at restoring power sharing after a 13-month deadlock collapsed last week.