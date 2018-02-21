Video
Former Czech agent claims Corbyn 'good source'
Labour has denied allegations Jeremy Corbyn had been either a collaborator or agent of the Communist regime in Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.
The Labour leader's spokesman said the claims had come from a single source and were "absurd and hallucinogenic".
It comes as the German authorities said it had found no records of a Stasi file on Mr Corbyn in "recent searches," following press speculation.
A former Czech agent, Jan Sarkocy, claims to have met Mr Corbyn several times in London.
Interviewed by the BBC in Bratislava, Slovakia, he described Mr Corbyn as a "very, very good source".
