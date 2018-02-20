Why is press still writing about the Corbyn 'spy' claims?
Some newspapers continue to cover claims about the Labour leader's alleged contact with a Czechoslovakian diplomat and agent in London during the 1980s, about a week after they were first aired.

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from the Sun's Trevor Kavanagh, which first carried the story, and Alex Nunns, who has written a biography of Jeremy Corbyn, while cross bench peer Alison Wolf later joined in the debate.

