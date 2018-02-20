Why was rapper Ice Cube quoted by MP?
Rapper Ice Cube name-checked by MP in basketball debate

Rapper Ice Cube was name-checked by Labour MP Alex Sobel, who was leading a debate about basketball in the UK.

The Leeds North West MP quoted a few lines from It was a Good Day during the Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday morning.

