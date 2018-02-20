Why was rapper Ice Cube quoted by MP?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rapper Ice Cube name-checked by MP in basketball debate
Rapper Ice Cube was name-checked by Labour MP Alex Sobel, who was leading a debate about basketball in the UK.
The Leeds North West MP quoted a few lines from It was a Good Day during the Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday morning.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43128639/rapper-ice-cube-name-checked-by-mp-in-basketball-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window