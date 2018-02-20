Will cabinet be locked in a room 'all night'?

Video
Will Brexit cabinet be locked in a room 'all night'?
David Davis says the UK will be able to negotiate a trade deal with the EU which allows it to develop its own regulatory standards but also have them recognised by its partners.
Answering journalists' questions after giving a speech in Vienna, the Brexit secretary responded to the BBC's Vicki Young's suggestion Theresa May will have to lock her cabinet "in a room overnight" at a meeting on Thursday to reach agreement on the cabinet's negotiation strategy.
20 Feb 2018
