Green: 'I didn't behave inappropriately'

Damian Green says Kate Maltby incident was not inappropriate
Damian Green - who was sacked from the government in December - has said he still doesn't think he behaved inappropriately towards the journalist Kate Maltby - who's accused him of sending her an inappropriate text message.
He told the Today programme he was sorry if he made her "feel uncomfortable".
Mr Green lost his job as first secretary of state after an investigation found he had made misleading statements about the discovery of pornography on his Commons computer.
20 Feb 2018
