Labour MP on Corbyn Czech spy tabloid claims

Labour MP asked about Corbyn Czechoslovakia spy claims
Labour MP Louise Haigh is asked about the Jeremy Corbyn Czechoslovakian spy claims made in the press over the last few days.
She said her leader had been "interested in foreign policy issues his entire political career” before Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn got reaction from Lucy Fisher of The Times and Henry Mance of the FT.
19 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics