Women should exploit their 'erotic capital'

There has been a shift in sexual politics in the last six months with the #MeToo campaign, a debate about the gender pay gap and the ending of 'grid girls' in Formula One racing.

But sociologist Catherine Hakim bucks the trend of some when she puts the case that women should be encouraged to use 'erotic capital' to get ahead in a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series.

